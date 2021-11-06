Trg for in-service teachers underway

CHANGLANG, 5 Nov: Forty teachers from various schools in Changlang district are participating in a three-day in-service training programme on ‘Early child care & education’, which got underway here on Friday.

Addressing the programme, which is being conducted by the DIET, Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte advised the participants to make the best use of the programme, saying that “Teachers play the most vital role and are instrumental in shaping the future career of our children.”

Changlang DIET Principal Tapang Taki, senior lecturer Poro Rangjang and DDSE (in-charge) Khulkam Mossang also spoke. (DIPRO)