SLSA felicitates Wushu players

CHIMPU, 5 Nov: The five Wushu players from Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) who won nine medals in the 20th Junior National Wushu Championship (Boys & Girls) held in Jalandhar, Punjab, from 20 to 25 October were felicitated by the sports director at SLSA here on Friday.

The players who were felicitated are Yorna Roshni (two gold medals in the Jianshu and spear events and two bronze medals in the Chanquan and dual events); Chera Loku (silver medal in the Taijijian event); Taug Ama (silver medal in the below 60 kg fight); Dani Nuri (two bronze medals in the Taijijian and dual events); and Anjuru Melo (bronze medal in the Taijijian event).