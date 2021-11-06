State’s cadet judo team leaves for nat’l championship

ITANAGAR, 5 Nov: A seven-member cadet team of the Arunachal Judo Association left here on Thursday to participate in the National Cadet & Sub-Junior Judo Championships 2021-22 being held from 7-13 November at Kharar, Punjab.

The judokas are Kabi Doyom (-44 kg, cadet girls’ category), Gegul Goi (-52 kg cadet girls’ category), Byabang Bhupai (-50 kg cadet boys’ category), Kentu Lap (-55 kg cadet boys’ category), and Nenthok Phangken (-60 kg cadet boys’ category), all aged above 15 years and below 18 years. The other two members are coach Dindu Chukla and manager Yari Maying.