NAHARLAGUN, 5 Nov: A four-day workshop on wall painting got underway here on Thursday amid a small gathering of officials and students from Rajiv Gandhi University’s painting and arts section.

Art & Culture Director T Messar, who inaugurated the workshop, informed that 20 students from RGU are attending it.

“It is one of the calendar events of the department,” Messar said, adding that the workshop is being organized as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.