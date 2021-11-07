APSCPCR team visits OWA’s centres

NAHARLAGUN, 6 Nov: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), led by its Chairperson Gumri Ringu visited the childcare centre (CCC) run by the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) and the one-stop centre here on Saturday.

In continuation of the Swachhata Pakhwada, the team also conducted a cleanliness drive with all the inmates of the CCC and the destitute women sheltered under the OWA.

Ringu interacted with the children and took stock of various activities of the CCC for the overall development of children.

While interacting with the destitute women, Ringu said that “many cases of women abuse and child rights are interrelated and both the women and the child rights commissions shall take earnest initiative to work in close coordination to deal with such cases.”

Later, the commission’s members conducted an emergency consultative meeting to discuss the Arunachal Pradesh Guidelines for Sponsorship of Children, 2021 and the proposed amendments to the Adoption Regulations, 2017.

The team included APSCPCR members Jumtum Minga, Ngurang Achung and Yahung Tekseng, APSCPCR Member Secretary Khoda Rakhi, and legal advisor Kani Nada Maling.

On Friday, the APSCPCR team inspected the Papu-II anganwadi centre in Papu Nallah, conducted a cleanliness drive under the Swachhata Pakhwada, and interacted with children.

Naharlagun CDPO Jaya Taba apprised the team of the various activities conducted at the centre under the ICDS.