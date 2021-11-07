Dists to roll out ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ Covid vaccination strategy from 8 Nov

Libang urges health staffs to gear up

ITANAGAR, 6 Nov: Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang urged health staffs across the state to gear up for implementing the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ Covid-19 vaccination strategy in order to achieve cent percent vaccine coverage in the state.

He said this while addressing an online review meeting on the progress of the Covid-19 vaccination drive with all the districts of the state on Saturday.

During the meeting, State Immunization Officer Dr D Padung presented a detailed update on the state’s Covid-19 vaccination status. “As on 5 November, 2021, of the total 10,09,000 in the 18 years and above age group (as per census projection 2011), 7,78,497 (77 percent) first doses and 5,50,231 (55 percent) second doses have been administered,” he informed.

NHM Mission Director CR Khampa in his address said, “To accelerate the inoculation drive and achieve 100 percent coverage, the MoHFW has initiated the Har Ghar Dastak campaign for special house-to-house Covid-19 vaccination focused on those whose second dose is overdue, and to further augment the Har Ghar Dastak, the state has incorporated cluster approach Covid-19 vaccination.”

“Under the Har Ghar Dastak cluster approach, a micro plan will be prepared by each district for every circle. All villages under each circle will be mapped and a detailed vaccination plan will be prepared for every single village. Every house will be visited by the vaccination team proactively and eligible beneficiaries, if identified, will be vaccinated immediately and the process will continue from house to house,” he added.

All districts have been instructed to roll out the Har Ghar Dastak cluster approach Covid-19 vaccination from 8 November. The initiative will be implemented till 30 November.

Further, surveys will also be conducted at offices, hospitals, malls, etc, and all the staffers/workers will be checked for Covid-19 vaccination status.