BJP ST Morcha submits resolutions to CM

ITANAGAR, 6 Nov: The state BJP’s Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha on Saturday called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu and submitted the resolutions which were passed in the state executive meeting of the morcha held here from 22-24 September.

The team was led by state BJP ST Morcha president Hinium Tachu and general secretary Nich Nikh.

The resolutions deal with the Special Central Assistance to Tribal Sub Scheme (SCA to TSS); grants-in-aid under Article 275 (1) of the constitution; scheme for strengthening education among the ST students in low literacy districts; vocational training in tribal areas, etc.

The ST Morcha also sought new schemes for the tribal people and

demanded “support to tribal institution (TRI) and tribal festivals, research information and mass education.”

On the sideline of the meeting, the chief minister felicitated newly appointed BJP ST Morcha national executive member Tseten Chombay.