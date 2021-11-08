MLA distributes blankets to labourers

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 7 Nov: Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam, who is also the chairman of the labour board, on Saturday distributed blankets to labourers, here in Upper Subansiri district.

More than 200 beneficiaries, mostly BRO workers, residing along the roadside

between Daporijo and Taliha benefitted from the initiative.

Dukam said that all possible assistance will be provided to the labourers, adding that “everyone should respect labourers and injustice should not be done with any labourers while paying their wages and salaries.”

Dukam had earlier distributed more than 150 blankets to labourers in Taliha constituency.