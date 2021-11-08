Si-Donyi to be celebrated centrally in Daporijo

DAPORIJO, 7 Nov: Si-Donyi, the major festival of the Tagin community, will be celebrated centrally here in Upper Subansiri district on 6 January, 2022, informed festival celebration committee chairman Dosh Dasi.

The festival committee, for the first time, has decided to involve the Arunachal Vikas Parishad (AVP) in the Si-Donyi celebration here. The decision was taken during a joint meeting of the Central Si-Donyi Festival Celebration Committee and the Upper Subansiri district unit of the AVP here on Sunday, under the initiative of the latter’s Upper Subansiri district unit in-charge Sopa Dugi.

The AVP has been given the responsibility of making bamboo dustbins and installing them at the festival

venue by 2 January next year.

This year, the festival was celebrated symbolically by the Tagin Cultural Society, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

District AVP president Gida Jeram assured to cooperate with the festival committee “by involving the members of the organizations for a grand celebration.”

Later, Jeram presented the AVP’s monthly newsletter, ‘Heritage Explore of My Village My Family’, and a book titled Arunachal Vikas Parishad, A Service Mission For Arunachal Pradesh to Dasi.