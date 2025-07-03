APU celebrates foundation day

PASIGHAT, 1 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district celebrated its 3rd foundation day on 1 July with great enthusiasm.

The day marked three years of academic progress, institutional growth, and commitment to higher education in the state.

Addressing the participants, APU Vice ChancellorProf Tomo Riba reflected on the achievements of the university over the past three years, and encouraged everyone to continue working with dedication and vision to shape the APU into a centre of academic excellence.

Among others, APU Registrar Narmi Darang, and Controller of Examinations Dr Monshi Tayeng participated in the celebration.

A special highlight of this year’s celebration was the enthusiastic participation of teaching and non-teaching staffers, even during the university’s summer vacation period. Their involvement in both the foundation day programme and the sports day, held on 30 June, stood as a testament to the sense of unity and institutional pride among the APU fraternity.

The sports day featured indoor and outdoor games, including futsal, table tennis, and carrom, generating a healthy spirit of competition and camaraderie among the staff members. The foundation day programme included speeches, acknowledgements, and cultural moments that captured the essence of the APU’s vision and its journey so far.

The celebration concluded with the felicitation of winners from the sports day events. Team CoE clinched the men’s futsal title, while Team Black Panther triumphed in the women’s category. Other events, including table tennis and carrom, witnessed enthusiastic participation and were met with equal cheer.

As Arunachal Pradesh University steps into its fourth year, the celebration reaffirmed the shared commitment of its staff and leadership to fostering a vibrant, inclusive, and academically enriching environment for the students of the state.