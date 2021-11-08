Outreach prog for ESM held

SEPPA, 7 Nov: An outreach programme for ex-servicemen (ESM), veer naris and widows was held here in East Kameng district recently.

During the programme, which was attended by the deputy commissioner, the ADC, the SP, members of the Ex-Servicemen Association’s Seppa cell, veer naris, widows and Lt Col TC Tayum of the 1st Gorkha Rifles, it was decided to set up a zilla sainik board in Seppa.

The district administration will provide a computer set with a printer and a computer operator to make the office functional.

It was also decided that the office of the Ex-Servicemen Association’s cell here will be shifted.

The veer naris, ESM and widows placed their grievances during the meeting. (DIPRO)