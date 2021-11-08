Meeting held over dumping area issue

DAPORIJO, 7 Nov: The Upper Subansiri district administration convened an emergency meeting here on 5 November to discuss the controversy over the garbage dumping area in Riddi village.

During the meeting, which was attended by local MLA Taniya Soki, HoDs, members of SHGs, representatives of Riddi village, bazaar secretaries, panchayat leaders and members of NGOs, Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori requested all stakeholders, especially the villagers of Riddi, to work towards immediate resolution of the matter and allow the urban development department to dump garbage at the designated dumping area “for the welfare of the people of the district.”

The MLA also requested the representatives of Riddi village to “cooperate with the administration

to develop a better and effective mechanism to immediately settle the controversy over the dumping ground.”

Soki suggested constituting a “task force committee to take up the matter for amicable settlement,” to which the district administration agreed.

Some of the representatives of Riddi village expressed their grievances over the dumping area and requested the administration to redress their plight at the earliest. (DIPRO)