ROING, 7 Nov: Taring Yania, Laa Yajum, Pinky Karki and Nisha Upadhya sailed into the semifinals of the Dorjee Khandu State Badminton Championship on Sunday.

Yania beat Nadek Nabam 21-6, 21-6, while Yajum made short work of Jomoni Lochung (21-4, 21-3) to reach the semifinals of the women’s singles event at Naba Ita Pulu Indoor Stadium here in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Karki crushed Bisni Lama 21-2, 21-5, before Upadhya beat Yumlam Mopi 21-10, 21-4 to book their semifinal berths.