Tedir exhorts youngsters to play kho-kho

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 7 Nov: Kho-Kho Association of Arunachal Pradesh president Taba Tedir exhorted youngsters to “opt for kho-kho” and said that athletes of the sport discipline (kho-kho) “are also eligible under the sports quota for government jobs in Arunachal.”

Chairing a meeting of the association at the DK convention hall here on Saturday, Tedir, who is also the state’s education minister, asked the members of the district kho-kho associations to work together with their parent body for promotion and revival of the traditional sport.

Kho-Kho Federation of India general secretary MS Tyagi assured of the federation’s logistical support to the state’s kho-kho association. He commended the association for constituting district bodies in all the 26 districts.

Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman Byabang Taj also assured to cooperate with the association for promotion and development of kho-kho in the state.

The association’s general secretary Puto Bui presented a brief on the activities of the (kho-kho) association since its formation in 2015.