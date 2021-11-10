Internship prog in library science conducted

ITANAGAR, 9 Nov: A month-long internship programme in ‘Library housekeeping operations’ for the students of the Himalayan University pursuing master’s degree in library & information science was conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) here.

The programme, which started on 1 October, concluded on 2 November with a certificate distribution function at the RGGP campus.

RGGP Principal Taba Tath, who gave away the certificates, highlighted the importance of internship and advised the students to avail the facilities available at RGGP. He also invited the trainees to “learn while assisting the library staff (of RGGP) in their technical works.”

RGGP Librarian Dr JP Pandey spoke on “the relevance of internship in the present-day job market” and urged the interns to take the principal’s advice.