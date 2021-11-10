Longest serving GB in Changlang dies aged 91

[ Pisi Zauing ]

PISI, 9 Nov: Former Pisi village gaon burah (GB) Pisi Duja Singpho died aged 91 years after suffering a massive stroke here in Changlang district on 8 November.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and four daughters.

Apart from being the longest serving GB in the district, he was one of the senior most community leaders. He had been appointed as GB in 1945 and had held the post until recently.

As per Buddhist tradition, he will be cremated on Wednesday afternoon and the final rites will be performed on 14 November.

As the news of his demise went viral on social media sites, relatives and friends thronged Pisi village to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

Miao MLA and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang termed Singpho’s demise a great loss for the Singpho society.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace and bestow strength to the bereaved family members to overcome the tragedy,” Mossang said in a condolence message.

The president of the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung also deeply mourned the passing away of Singpho and said his death “is a huge loss to Singpho society in particular and Miao administrative subdivision in general.”