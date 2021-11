The Arunachal team which attended the Padma Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi met ace badminton player and Padma Bhushan awardee PV Sindhu and greeted her on behalf of the people of Arunachal on her winning the national honour. The Arunachal team was led by Padma Shri awardees YD Thongchi and Sathyanarayanan Mundayoor. – Lohit Libraries