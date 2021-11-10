MoS inaugurates centre of excellence, rural technology demonstration centre

KIMIN, 9 Nov: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the DBT-APSCS&T Centre of Excellence for Bioresources and Sustainable Development and the rural technology demonstration centre here in Papum Pare district.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Science & Technology Minister Honchun Ngandam, Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia and Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) Chairman Bamang Mangha were present on the occasion.

Congratulating the people of the state on having the centre of excellence, Dr Singh said, “It has become possible due to the focus given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Northeast.”

“Two years ago, the government brought an amendment in the North Eastern Council Act that the deprived and neglected section of the society will get special attention and special grants. With this motive, the centre for excellence has been established in this territorial and northeastern state, so that the benefits reach to the tribal areas,” the MoS said.

He said that the centre of excellence will open new avenues vis-à-vis livelihood and self-employment for the youths. “The centre will also facilitate development of biodiversity and related sectors like horticulture and agriculture. The centre, which has three units, including orchidarium, banana fibre and aroma, will create awareness and educate the youths in these sectors and provide self-employment opportunities through biotechnology intervention,” he informed.

Dr Singh further stated that the institution will help the farmers in doubling their income through biotechnology intervention as it will enable them to adopt multiple cropping and intercropping.

“It will also enable synergizing the Skill Vigyan and the Vigyan initiatives under the Skill Mission, and with integration of biotechnology and Skill Mission, we will be able to see the benefits from the centre in days to come,” he added.

Ngandam submitted a memorandum to the MoS regarding taking over the DBT’s Centre for Bioresources and Sustainable Development by the biotechnology department of the science & technology ministry. He also sought establishment of a renewable energy research institute, an institute for basic science and research, an automatic weather station, and

installation of a seismic station in Arunachal Pradesh, besides “preparation of a river atlas of all the important rivers of the state and GIS-based agri-tourism infrastructural planning and demonstration of agri-tourism in two selected areas for promotion of tourism.”

Earlier, Chief Secretary (in-charge) Rajeev Verma informed that the centre for bioresources has been established with a grant of Rs 49 crore from the union science & technology ministry’s biotechnology department and is the first-of-its-kind centre of excellence in the Northeast.

“The centre will focus on research on development of bioresources for their conservation and sustainable utilization, maximization of the potential of fruits, vegetables and other organic produce with cutting-edge applied research as well as dissemination of information relating to biotechnology,” he said.

Verma informed that the rural technology demonstration centre will facilitate training of villagers and adoption of rural technologies developed by different organizations and research organizations to enable the villagers to “generate income for sustainable livelihoods.”

“The department of biotechnology has initiated the new Skill Vigyan programme for providing high quality hands-on training in tools and techniques in multidisciplinary areas of biotechnology in partnership with the state councils of science & technology in respective states. Initially, the programme is being implemented in partnership with six states and Arunachal Pradesh being one of them,” he added.

Later, the MoS launched the Skill Vigyan programme in biotechnology in the state.

Among others, MLAs Phosum Kimhun, Laisam Simai and Chau Zingnu Namchoom, DoNER Ministry Joint Secretary Anuradha S Chagti, State Council for Information Technology & e-Governance Chairman Doni Nich and Science & Technology Secretary Ajay Chagti were present on the occasion. (DCM’s PR Cell)