Min urges religious leaders, influencers to support Covid vaccination drive

ITANAGAR, 9 Nov: Health Minister Alo Libang urged faith-based leaders and other community influencers of the state to support the Covid-19 vaccination drive to achieve cent percent vaccination coverage in the state.

He said this during a virtual meeting with representatives of the All Christian Forum, the Jama Masjid, the Gorkha Welfare Association, Donyi Polo, the Shiv Mandir Trust and district- and state-level SHGs on Tuesday.

During the meeting, NHM Mission Director CR Khampa

presented the Covid-19 vaccination status of the state. “As on 8 November, 2021, a total of 7,79,925 (77 percent) have been administered the first dose and 5,59,976 (55 percent) received the second dose among the beneficiaries of the age group 18 years and above. The state needs to improve the Covid-19 vaccination coverage to hundred percent and faith-based leaders play a major role in motivating beneficiaries to take both the doses,” he said.

State Immunization Officer Dr Dimong Padung clarified the queries related to Covid vaccination raised by the faith-based leaders, and appealed to them to support the Har Ghar Dastak campaign.