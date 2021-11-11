Hundreds of people, including monks and students, participated in a candlelight protest rally organized in West Kameng HQ Bomdila by the Bomdila Buddhist Society (BBS) on Wednesday against the miscreants who torched the Riwotala gonpa in Upper Siang district recently. BBS president Ledo Thungon condemned the incident and appealed to the Upper Siang administration and the state government to take stringent action against the miscreants and book them under appropriate sections of the IPC. – Rinchin Khandu