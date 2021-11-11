Arunachal bag 1 medal in National Cadet & Sub-Jr Judo Championships

ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: Arunachal won a bronze medal in the just concluded National Cadet & Sub-Junior Judo Championships 2021-22 in Kharar, Punjab.

Kentu Lap (55 kg) bagged the lone medal for the state in the cadet boys’ above 15 years and below 18 years category, the Arunachal Judo Association said.

The state had fielded five players in the cadet category. It did not field any player in the sub-junior category.

The other four players too showed spirited performance in the championship but could not make podium finishes as they lost to their higher-rated opponents, the association said.

In the girls’ category, Gegul Goi (52 kg) lost her bronze medal bout to a much more experienced opponent from Himachal Pradesh. She had lost her semifinal bout against Maharashtra.

Kabi Doyom (44 kg) lost her quarterfinal bout against her opponent from Gujarat.

In the boys’ category, Byabang Bhupai (50 kg) lost in the quarterfinal against his opponent from Manipur, while Nenthok Phangken (60 kg) lost his third match (round of 16) against Maharashtra.

Dindu Chukla and Yari Maying accompanied the team as coach and manager.