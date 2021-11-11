Senior pathologist Dr Gamba Padu passes away

ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: Senior pathologist at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) Dr Gamba Padu died here on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Born on 29 September, 1970 in Aalo in West Siang district to Pogam Padu and Mongam Padu Ete, Dr Gamba did her schooling from RK Mission Aalo and completed her MBBS from the prestigious Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi. She did her post-graduation from RIMS, Imphal, and then went on to serve the state as a pathologist.

The Indian Medical Association’s state chapter (IMA-AP) deeply mourned her demise. In a condolence letter to Dr Gamba’s husband, senior ENT specialist at TRIHMS Dr Komri Riba, IMA-AP president Dr Lobsang Tsetim and general secretary Dr Jego Ori recalled Dr Gamba as “a wonderful and a very special person” and termed her death “an irreparable loss for the entire community.”