BASAR, 10 Nov: Livestock and poultry farmers benefitted from ‘awareness-cum-animal health camps’ organized at Sago and Sadi villages by the ICAR’s state centre here in Leparada district on Wednesday.

During the camps, common livestock and poultry diseases and their prevention and control was deliberated, and 300 poultry birds were vaccinated for RD disease.

Veterinary medicines like antibiotics, anthelmintic medicines and vitamins were later distributed to the beneficiaries.