Army offering course in hospitality, adventure tourism

AALO, 10 Nov: The Indian Army station here in West Siang district will conduct a course in ‘Hospitality and adventure tourism’ from 29 November to 24 December.

Interested civilians have been invited to join the training free of cost. However, only those who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are eligible to join the course.

The army has also invited Class 12 passed students in the age group of 18-24 years to take part in the course, saying that “it will largely benefit the unemployed youths of the district.” (DIPRO)