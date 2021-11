BOLENG, 10 Nov: Three houses were burnt down in a fire incident in Pangin (Moruk) village in Siang district on Wednesday.

Six other houses were badly damaged in the fire, which broke out at around 9 am.

“There is no report of any loss of life due to the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the police,” the DIPRO said.

Pangin EAC Vijoy Tamuk and the Siang DDMO visited the affected families and provided rations, blankets and other essentials items to them.