‘Stop GeM procurement system’

ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association has urged the state government to uphold its notification (No FIN/E-II/30/2017, dated 19 August, 2020) and completely stop the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) procurement system for any kind of supply works in all state government departments.

The association in a release on Wednesday claimed that many local suppliers and entrepreneurs of the state are deprived because departments like social welfare & child development and education “have all procured items through GeM while other departments are also doing the same, which is against the interest of the local contractors.”

The association meanwhile urged the ICR administration and the highway division to “clear all hindrances which are causing delay in starting of highway construction works of Packages B and C of the Naharlagun-Banderdewa road.”