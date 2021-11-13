CS directs DCs to instruct officers not to leave places of posting

ITANAGAR, 12 Nov: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has directed all deputy commissioners of the state to instruct government officers not to leave the districts and their places of posting without prior approval.

“If any government officer leaves the district without prior approval, disciplinary action will be taken against that erring officer,” the CS said during a videoconference with the DCs on Friday to take stock of the issues in the districts that require urgent attention of the state government.

Kumar also asked the DCs to “undertake an intensive drive on the Covid vaccination and ensure that the second dose of eligible person is completed and ensure no one is left unvaccinated.”

He directed the DCs to visit the healthcare facilities and schools in the districts to know the ground reality of the health and education sectors.

Speaking on the economic growth of the SHGs, the CS reiterated the state government’s policy to encourage the SHGs undertaking various economic activities. He told the DCs to “fast-track the constitution of SHGs and make available to them the seed capital of Rs 1 lakh as assistance.”

He told the DCs to “review every land acquisition matters which are lying pending in the districts and send the action taken reports on 30 November,” and to review the problem of drug menace in the districts and prepare a “solid action plan at the district level to control, curb and reduce the menace.”

The DCs were further directed to organize Sarkar Aapke Dwar programmes from this month onwards, start e-Office at the DC office level, assess the status of mini and micro hydro projects, and open bank accounts of all the beneficiaries under social welfare schemes by 31 December.

The CS meanwhile informed that Namsai will be developed as the “honey district of Arunachal Pradesh,” adding that the project will be taken up in other districts at a later stage.

In this regard, he asked the Namsai DC to “provide support to the 60 odd SHGs of Namsai to undergo training which will be organized by the government of India at Namsai.”

The chief secretary assured to address the issues raised by the DCs, including installation of mobile towers in remote locations like Anjaw and other districts.

The DCs raised the issues of posting of administrative and other important government officers, shortage of teachers and doctors, surrender policy for surrendered persons, mobile towers, etc. (CS’ PR Cell)