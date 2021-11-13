IFCSAP welcomes Centre’s decision to declare 15 Nov as Janjati Gaurav Diwas

ITANAGAR, 12 Nov: The Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) has welcomed the union cabinet’s decision to declare 15 November as Janjati Gaurav Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

The IFCSAP termed it a remarkable and significant decision by the union government to honour the contributions of the members of scheduled tribes to India’s freedom struggle.

“The decision of the government is not merely to honour Birsa Munda, but also equally significant for the freedom fighters, including Rani Gaidinliu, Tantya Bhool, Titrat Singh, Tilka Majhi and many others, who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the country,” the IFCSAP said.

“It is a big achievement for the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, which tirelessly worked for the recognition of janjati freedom fighters for the last many years,” it said.

Pasighat (East Siang)-based Central Do:nyi Po:lo Yelam Kebang has also welcomed the Centre’s decision to celebrate 15 November as Janjati Gaurav Diwas, hailing it as a “milestone decision to acknowledge the massive contribution and indelible efforts of Birsa Munda being the amazing human that he was, who lived his life for the welfare of mankind.”