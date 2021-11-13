Legal literacy prog for GBs held

CHANGLANG, 12 Nov: Over 50 gaon burahs and gaon burihs (GB) from 10 administrative circles of Changlang district, along with stakeholders from government departments attended an online ‘legal literacy-cum-training’ programme themed ‘Synergy between customary practices of the traditional village council system and formal laws of India’, jointly organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and the union law & justice ministry’s justice department here on Friday.

The participants were apprised of topics relevant to their role as heads of the traditional village councils, such as the Assam Frontier Regulation of 1945, powers, functions, etiquettes and protocols, basics of criminal and civil laws, etc.

A session on legal awareness was also held, during which the GBs were familiarized with several relevant topics of public interest, including the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, the Victim Compensation Scheme, etc.

The programme was also attended by APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai, Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav, SP Mihin Gambo, Law & Judicial Deputy Secretary Dani Belo, WCD CDPO Kago Asha and advocate Jaya Doji.