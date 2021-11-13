Tedir inaugurates Danyi Piilo meder nelo

ZIRO, 12 Nov: Cultural & Indigenous Affairs Minister Taba Tedir inaugurated the Danyi Piilo Meder Nelo in Siilang Ditting in Lower Subansiri district on Friday, in the presence of Agriculture Minister Tage Taki and Health Minister Alo Libang.

The meder nelo has been constructed through crowdfunding, at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

Congratulating the Danyi Piilo believers, Tedir said, “Danyi Piilo is the mother of all religions. Just like a mother treats all her children equal, it is the responsibility of all the Danyi Piilo believers to create an ambience of peaceful coexistence for all the religions.”

While stating that “secularism is a spirit we all have to embrace and celebrate,” he said that “preserving our traditions, culture and faith has to be pursued by all; else the indigenous people may become an insignificant minority.” He added that the creation of the department of indigenous affairs (DIA) is an effort of the state government in this direction.

Tedir informed that a nyibu school will be established in Basar (Leparada) soon and a Donyi Polo rumgo (prayer centre) “is being started in Pasighat (East Siang), which will house Donyi Polo believers from all the districts.”

On the issue of honorarium for priests, he informed that a committee comprising the DIA secretary and the presidents of the IFCSAP and priest associations has been formed to finalize the list of priests by November this year.

Responding to a memorandum, Tedir assured to release the funds for establishing a tribal cultural centre at the Danyi Piilo ground in Hapoli, and asked for “submission of concept paper for a gallery around the tribal culture centre.”

Agriculture Minister Taki announced Rs 10 lakhs from his MLALAD fund to address the infrastructural requirements of the Silang Ditting meder nelo.

Responding to a memorandum seeking establishment of mithun conservation centres, Taki informed that he is “pursuing the matter with the Centre for mithuns as well as yak conservation.”

Health Minister Libang also spoke.

Among others, DC Somcha Lowang, ZPC Likha Sangchhore and representatives of the IFCSAP and meder nelos attended the programme. (DIPRO)