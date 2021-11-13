Gov meets chief of defence staff

NEW DELHI, 12 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Bipin Rawat here on Friday and discussed with him matters related to security, border areas’ development and recruitment.

The governor took up the issue of raising and sanctioning two additional rifle companies each for the two Arunachal Battalions, and urged the CDS to “facilitate the matter at the earliest to strengthen the home-grown defenders.”

Mishra informed the CDS about the state government’s proposal to construct 22 strategically important border roads and 72 foot suspension bridges in the forward-most border locations to facilitate patrolling by military troops. He also sought a new advanced landing ground (ALG) in Dirang (Zimthung site) and development of an abandoned ALG in Anini (Alinye) for defence as well as civil operations.

The governor urged the CDS to help the state government by expediting the approval process. (Raj Bhavan)