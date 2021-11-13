Tabu Dupit wins state level FIDE rating chess tourney

ITANAGAR, 12 Nov: Tabu Dupit of Upper Subansiri district became the champion of the 5th State Level Open FIDE Rating Chess Tournament organized by the All Arunachal Pradesh Chess Association (AAPCA), which concluded at Siddhartha Hall here on 11 November.

Dupit won the championship for the second consecutive time, securing 8 out of 9 possible points.

Bigam Doke with 7.5 out of 9 points and Tachung Dupit with 7.5 out of 9 points finished second and third, respectively. Manjit Taw stood fourth by securing 7 out of 9 points.

The quartet will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the National Premier Chess Championship, 2022.

In the special category, Devani Mara of Upper Subansiri district won the title of the best U-18 female chess player, and Jigo Josam won the ‘best veteran’ title.

The other winners were: Busen Dupit and Gambir Nalo (1st and 2nd position in U-11 age category; Gabriel Nalo and Taw Kaya (1st and 2nd position in U-15 boys’ category); Jikke Tape, Ratam Dui and Jikke Tapek (1st, 2nd and 3rd position in U-18 boys’ category); Kej Yana, Dr Qayyam Chemen and Nabam Katup (1st, 2nd and 3rd in the best female category); and Talin Nimpu (best unrated player of the tournament).

Education Additional Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa and RWD Additional Secretary Repo Ronya gave away the prizes to the winners.

AAPCA president Niapung Konia announced that chess will be introduced in the schools of the state very soon.

“Initially it will be done in two schools of each district on pilot basis. The All India Chess Federation will bear all the expenses for it,” he said.