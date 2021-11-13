State level National Children’s Science Congress begins

73 students to present projects

ITANAGAR, 12 Nov: The 29th state level National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) began at the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre here on Friday with the participation of 73 child scientists with their projects from 25 districts, including the Itanagar Capital Region.

The theme for this year’s science congress is ‘Science for sustainable living’, with five sub-themes: ecosystem for sustainable living; appropriate technology for sustainable living; social innovation for sustainable living; design, development and modelling for sustainable living; and traditional knowledge system for sustainable living.

Science & Technology Secretary Ajay Chagti, who inaugurated the congress, advised the students to come up with innovative ideas and sustainable technologies “for a better Arunachal.”

He said that the NCSC is an initiative to identify young students with talents in science.

“This platform is not only about project but a continuous process of development at macro level,” Chagti said.

He stressed on “the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and internet of things to sustain in the technology-driven world,” and highlighted “the importance of science and technology in the different field of society to achieve the goal of self-reliant.”

“The NCSC is a flagship programme of the National Council for Science & Technology Communication that encourages children to have inquiry-based learning and motivates them to develop a scientific temperament and perform small research activities at the micro level,” a release from the AP Science Centre said.

AP State Council for Science & Technology Director CD Mungyak, DNGC Associate Professor Dr Joram Muthu, GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment & Sustainable Development’s NE Regional Centre Head (in-charge) Dr Mahendra Singh Lodhi, and RGGP’s Humanity & Science HoD Dr Jitu Saikia attended the inauguration programme.