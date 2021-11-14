Alumni assn submits memo to CM for construction of teachers’ qtrs

DAPORIJO, 13 Nov: A delegation of the alumni association of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Upper Subansiri district, led by its chairman Dosh Dasi, submitted a two-point memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu during his visit here on Friday, requesting him for construction of 36 Type-III (G+1) residential teachers’ quarters and posting of two postgraduate trained teachers (PGT) each for the science and humanities streams of Classes 11 and 12 in the school.

The association said that teachers posted to the school are reluctant to stay here due to lack of quarters, which it said has affected the studies of the students.

In its memorandum, the association stated that there are 15 sanctioned posts of PGT and an equal number of posts of trained graduate teachers (TGT) in the school. “But the teachers are reluctant to stay in the district headquarters and they somehow managed to get transferred out after a month or two from joining in the school, mainly due to accommodation problem,” it said.

On posting of TGTs, the association said that many students from non-feeder schools which do not have science stream and the children of the transferred government employees take admission in the school, thereby overcrowding the school. “But there are insufficient teachers against the ever increasing students,” the association said in the memorandum.

It claimed that the chief minister assured to fulfil the requests. The association also said that Khandu announced to upgrade the government secondary school in Sippi to the higher secondary level.

“When proposed, the chief minister has also assured to provide sufficient fund for construction of a new circuit building here by dismantling the old one,” said Dasi.

Earlier, the chief minister interacted with the alumni association’s advisor and former minister Daklo Nidak, the association’s patron and former MLA Larbin Nasi, the association’s chairman Dasi, and ARCS and the association’s vice chairman Larji Rigia, during which various issues related to the school were discussed.