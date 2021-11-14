Legal awareness progs conducted

BOMDILLA, 13 Nov: The West Kameng District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) conducted a legal awareness programme as part of the ongoing pan-India legal awareness and outreach campaign, here on Saturday.

During the programme, advocate Kamla Dewan imparted counselling on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Advocate LD Merakpa spoke on women’s legal rights, free legal services, the Arunachal Pradesh Marriage Act, the MACT, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, the Old Age Pension Scheme, and lok adalats.

Among others, 49 women from Bomdila, Sera village and Pedung village participated in the programme.

In Longding district, more than 200 people benefitted from legal awareness programmes conducted by the DLSA in various villages of the district on 11 and 13 November.

The awareness programmes were conducted in Luaksim, Olington and Kamkah villages on 11 November, and in Chanu, Ngamding and Longsom villages on 13 November.

The resource persons and paralegal volunteers created awareness on the ill effects and consequences of child marriage, child trafficking, child labour, drug abuse, polygamy, rape, etc.

They also educated the people regarding the process of filing FIRs, the concept of access to justice, the roles and functions of legal aid clinics, the Right to Information Act, various welfare schemes of the government, the inner line permit system under the BEFR, 1873, etc. (With input from DIPRO)