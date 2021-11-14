Gov, CM extend Children’s Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages extended greetings to the people of the state, particularly the children of Arunachal Pradesh, on the occasion of Children’s Day, which marks the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Celebrating Children’s Day is about giving a child his or her right to enjoy and grow as a healthy and cultured citizen of the country. The children are the future of a country and their moral and educational standards determine the progress of a nation,” the governor said in his message, and appealed to all parents and guardians to instil good morals and virtues in their wards and groom them to be responsible citizens of the country.

The CM in his message said: “Children’s Day is a day to increase awareness about the rights and education of children.”

Khandu appealed to elders, parents and teachers to work in tandem to “nurture, care and show the children the right path, not only in education but also on moral values.”

“We are the generation with the onerous responsibility to lead the next generation to a better world. We can achieve this by taking proper care of our children and guide them today,” he said. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)