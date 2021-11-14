BRO bike expedition team reaches Likabali

LIKABALI/PASIGHAT, 13 Nov: The ‘India@75 BRO Motorcycle Expedition’ team reached Likabali in Lower Siang district on Saturday.

During their brief halt in Likabali, the riders conducted an interactive quiz competition among the students of the GHSS on the rules regarding road safety for both pedestrians and motorists.

They also visited the Malinithan temple before proceeding to the BRO’s Project Brahmank headquarters in Pasighat in East Siang district.

The expedition, organized as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, is scheduled to culminate in New Delhi on 27 November. (DIPRO)