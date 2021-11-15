APCC launches ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ over inflation

ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday launched a ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ to highlight the issue of inflation and high fuel prices in the country.

The APCC has also provided a toll-free number, 1800212000011, for the people to connect with the campaign. “People can fill a digital form to become a part of the campaign against the price rise,” it said.

APCC general secretary Gyamar Tana informed that “the motive behind the campaign is to increase awareness amongst the common public about the inflation in BJP rule.”

He said that, under the PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government, the price of LPG cylinders has increased by Rs 305. “Gas cylinder, which used to be Rs 450 per cylinder in 2014 under the Congress government, is now Rs 900 per cylinder. Due to the increase in the price of LPG cylinders, 42 percent of people have stopped using LPG for cooking and have started using wood,” he claimed.

Tana also alleged that, under Modi’s rule, “around 8 crore Indians dropped below the poverty line in the last eight years and 90 percent of household incomes decreased,” adding that “in the Global Hunger Index, India, at 101, ranks worse than neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.”

“The BJP government has increased the central excise duty, which was 29.48 per litre on petrol in the Congress government, to 32.90 per litre, and 23.56 per litre on diesel to 31.80 per litre, due to which the price of petrol has reached Rs 109.69 and diesel to Rs 98.42,” he added.