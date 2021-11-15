10 finalists selected in ‘Tagin singing talent hunt’

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 14 Nov: The top 10 finalists from among 50 participants were selected on Saturday in the first edition of the ‘Tagin singing talent hunt’, organized by the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) here in Upper Subansiri district.

The top five singers will be sponsored by the TCS and will be given an opportunity to showcase their talent at the TCS conference.

Addressing the participants, the TCS secretary-general said that the event is being organized to “encourage the budding and talented singers of the community and promote and protect rich cultural heritage through local dialect.”