Legal awareness progs conclude

ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: The six-week-long legal awareness and outreach programmes in Arunachal Pradesh, organized as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, concluded on Sunday.

“The awareness programmes were conducted in all the 25 districts, covering around 39 percent of the population and making them aware of their rights, duties and legal services institutions,” the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) said in a release.

During the campaigns, the people were made aware of various welfare schemes for the marginalized sections of the society, women- and children-friendly laws and acts, lok adalats, the roles and functions of the legal services authorities, availability of free legal services through the front offices of the SLSA and the DLSAs via mobile application, etc.

The programmes were conducted by panel lawyers, paralegal volunteers and staffers of the legal services institutions along with law students, in collaboration with the district administrations, NGOs, the National Women’s Commission, human rights bodies, various government departments, and the GBs.

The beneficiaries were jail inmates, slums and town dwellers, daily wages labourers, women and children.

Legal literacy activities, radio talks, door-to-door campaigns, etc, were also organized in various districts by the DLSAs, apart from distributing simplified legal brochures among the people.

“The campaigns were organized in schools, colleges, towns, and remote and far-flung villages like Bleteng and Taksang (Taksing) bordering Bhutan and China,” the release said.