‘Childline se dosti’ campaign begins

ROING, 14 Nov: Local NGO AMYAA launched the weeklong ‘Childline se dosti’ national campaign here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sunday.

The campaign is aimed at spreading awareness on Childline 1098, child rights and child-related laws.

On the inaugural day, which saw the attendance of 98 children from different schools, Roing Childline director RK Paul Chawang encouraged every child to know their basic rights and always speak up when their rights are being violated.

DPO Marto Dirchi emphasized on the importance of education, respect towards parents and “knowing the value of time,”

while Sub-Inspector S Medhi said that the police will be there “if any child needs help or is found in difficulty.”

Students of Dibang private hostel performed a skit on child labour.