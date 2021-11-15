DC dedicates learning centre to school

LICHLITH, 14 Nov: Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang dedicated a modern learning centre to the government residential school here in Yazali circle on Sunday.

The centre has been established through crowdfunding by APCS officers of the 2016 batch, under the aegis of ‘Project 37’. The school has been provided with three sets of computers, along with printers, books for the library, a microscope with slides, and 30 sets of desks and benches.

The DC lauded the gesture of the 2016 batch officers. “As officers, we also have the responsibility of bringing about positive changes around us, besides our official duties.

The 2016 batch of APCS officers have set the momentum for such changes. I am sure other batches, as well as our officers will follow their steps,” she said.

The DC donated Rs 50,000 to the 2016 batch for its next project.

Among others, DDSE Tabia Chobin, Yachuli ADC Toko Babu, officials of the education department, and GBs were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)