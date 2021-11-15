Rijiju inaugurates infrastructures, dev projects in Kamba

KAMBA, 14 Nov: Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday inaugurated a number of infrastructures and development projects here in West Siang district.

Rijiju, accompanied by Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, Industries Minister Tumke Bagra, Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak and the West Siang DC inaugurated the science and the new academic blocks of the Donyi Polo Government College in Kamki, the TK indoor badminton court, the PMGSY roads from the Kamba police station to the CHC via Ngorlek, and the RIDF water supply project for Kamba town.

The engineering wing of the education department constructed the science block. The department donated a projector and 10 wooden lecture platforms, and bore the internet charges of Rs 50,000 “as a gesture

from 1 percent of the contingency against the project.”

Later, the union minister interacted with the panchayat and local BJP leaders, government officials, GBs and students.

He exhorted the party members, the PRI leaders and the government officers to play proactive roles in implementing various centrally-sponsored schemes which are time-bound. He suggested to the villagers to open personal bank accounts, so that the benefits of various welfare schemes of the government can be credited directly to their accounts.

Rijiju said that he would continue to work in the interest of the state and look into whatever proposal is made by the state.

West Siang ZPC Babom Romin urged the union minister to “take care of the need-based schemes sent from the district to the Centre.” (DIPRO)