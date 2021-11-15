Prize money badminton c’ship concludes

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 14 Nov: The Prize Money Open Men’s Doubles Badminton Championship organized by the Ruksin Badminton Club (RBC) concluded here in East Siang district on Saturday night.

Ahu Miku and Lahu Linggu from Lower Dibang Valley district won the championship title, defeating Gunjan and Aditya of Assam’s Dhemaji district in the final.

Linggu was selected as the best player of the championship.

The Rs 20,000 prize money, along with a trophy, was awarded to winners Miku and Linggu, while the runner-up team was given Rs 7,000.

The prize money for the winner was sponsored by Ruksin RWD Division EE Kipa Rinia. A host of sports enthusiasts and well-wishers of the district sponsored the other prizes.

MLA Ninong Ering, who inaugurated the championship, also provided Rs 25,000 to the organizing committee for conducting the event, said RBC president Dr Kadum Jonnom.