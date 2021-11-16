APSCW conducts awareness prog in Longding

LONGDING, 15 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), in collaboration with the All Wancho Women Welfare Society (AWWWS) and CBOs, conducted an awareness programme here on Monday.

The programme, which was aimed at empowering women and girls and enabling them to know their legal rights and benefits, covered issues such as crimes against women, property rights in the context of Arunachal Pradesh, drug abuse and alcoholism, domestic violence, and polygamy.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Bani Lego shared his concern over the issues of drug abuse, early marriage, etc, in the district and said that “such programmes can be crucial for bringing positive change in the society.”

APSCW Vice Chairperson Heymai Towsik said that the commission is organizing awareness programmes to make women understand their entitlements and legal rights. She urged the womenfolk to refrain from engaging in negative activities like gambling, “as the role of mother is important in the process of a child’s socialization.”

Towsik also spoke about “the importance of SHGs in bringing women empowerment.” She negated “the culture of panchayat pati syndrome” and requested women leaders to be confident and lead from the front.

“The commission is making all-out efforts to empower the women, and they should know all the legal provisions that safeguard them,” she said.

APSCW member Techi Hunmai made a presentation on the roles, functions and powers of the APSCW. She informed that the commission is taking up with the government issues like special maternity hospital, subsidized and collateral-free loans for women entrepreneurs, increasing the number of women police personnel, etc.

Advocate Wangtan Wangsu spoke about property rights of women in Arunachal, while advocate Langtho Shangham dwelt on “various dimensions of domestic violence,” and Dr K Ratan spoke about the issues of drug abuse and alcoholism.

AWWWS president Satyawoti Wangsa submitted a representation enumerating the various problems in Longding, such as lack of an office for the women’s organization, employment of underaged children, need for mass awareness, etc.

Wancho Council president Sompha Wangsa stressed on the need to “reform the bad practices in the tradition and culture.” However, he said that “we must safeguard the essence of our tradition.”

Among others, ZPMs, HoDs, PRI members, GBs, students and members of SHGs attended the programme. (DIPRO)