Workshop on examinations held

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: Altogether 410 students participated in a workshop on the topic ‘How to prepare for examinations?’, conducted by the career counselling & placement cell of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Monday.

During the workshop, Urban Development Commissioner Mitali Namchoom and ICR SP Jimmy Chiram presented an extensive perspective of competitive exams-related preparations and explained the strategies to prepare for and face competitive examinations.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan elucidated the pattern of Rajiv Gandhi University’s end semester examination.