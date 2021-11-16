F&CS administrative officer Bamin Takha passes away

NAHARLAGUN, 15 Nov: Administrative officer of the food & civil supplies (F&CS) directorate, Bamin Takha died here on Monday.

Late Takha had also served as the chairman of the Capital Complex Bamin Welfare Society, Itanagar.

Lower Subansiri-based Bamin Michi Welfare Association (BMWA) deeply mourned his demise. In a condolence message, BMWA general secretary Hano Takka recalled late Takha as a sincere and dedicated officer and termed his death a great loss to the society.

The BMWA extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.