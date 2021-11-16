Sub-divisional library restarted

JAIRAMPUR, 15 Nov: Nampong MLA Laisam Simai ‘relaunched’ the sub-divisional library here in Changlang district recently, after a gap of nine years.

The MLA said that “the motive behind relaunching is to create a centre of learning for the youths and students in particular and the people of Nampong assembly constituency as a whole.”

He lauded the sub-divisional administration for introducing facilities such as an air conditioner, an inverter and a toilet, and for adding more than 600 books to the library’s collection.

Simai exhorted the youths and students to “inculcate the habit of reading books and make oneself fit to become respectable and honourable citizens.”

The MLA had earlier provided money from his MLALAD fund for the renovation of the library.

Jairampur ADC Ibom Tao expressed gratitude to Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav “for motivation and contributing towards the library’s book collection.” He appealed to “government employees, business communities and eminent public” to “join with sub-divisional administration in the library movement by contributing books and creating awareness and habits of reading books among the young generations.” (DIPRO)