Input distribution prog held

BASAR, 15 Nov: The ICAR’s state centre here in Leparada district conducted an ‘input distribution-cum-mushroom training’ programme on 15 November at Sago village for the farmers of adopted villages Sago, Sadi and Piri.

The centre’s Joint Director Dr H Kalita highlighted the importance and uses of mushroom, and its scientific cultivation. He also highlighted “the role of nutrient management and plant protection for luxuriant growth of the plants to obtain higher yield.”

Plant protection scientist Dr Raghuveer Singh highlighted the scope and potential of mushroom cultivation, and trained the farmers in oyster mushroom cultivation.

Fruit science expert Dr T Angami, agronomy scientist Dr B Makdoh and plant breeding scientist Dr L Touthang spoke on the uses of vermicompost and knapsack sprayers, as well as other aspects.

The farmers were later provided with inputs like vermicompost, knapsack sprayers, mushroom spawns, mushroom polybags and hand gloves.

Around 50 farmers attended the programme.