7th Yak Mela held in Lubrang

CM lauds NRCY’s role in yak conservation

LUBRANG, 18 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the 7th ‘Yak Mela’ here in West Kameng district on Thursday.

The event is organized by Dirang-based National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) to promote sustainable practices in yak rearing and provide solutions to the problems faced by the indigenous yak herders.

Addressing the programme, Khandu expressed appreciation for the role being played by the NRCY in conservation and rearing of yak in the region, especially in West Kameng and Tawang districts.

Recalling the times when the yak population was fast declining due to unscientific rearing, slaughter and sale, Khandu said it was the timely intervention of the NRCY, with its research-based scientific practices of yak rearing, which saved the animal and encouraged yak rearing among the people.

“In order to contribute in conservation of the animal distinct to the region, I too have turned into a yak herder and today I have more than one hundred yaks,” he informed.

Khandu commended the Brokpas, who, despite leading a very tough life in the high mountains, have continued to rear yaks for generations.

He informed that the state government has started two novel schemes to give a boost to the agriculture and horticulture sectors in the state – the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana and the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana – in which only 10 percent of the scheme cost has to be borne by the farmers, while 45 percent will be government subsidy, and 45 percent will be the bank loan part.

The CM directed the animal husbandry department to “study the schemes in detail and frame a scheme on the same lines for rearing of yaks,” stating that it would help the yak herders, who are largely bereft of any institutionalized support from the government.

Khandu further urged the NRCY to “study and guide the state government to evolve a holistic marketing system for yak products by engaging local entrepreneurs.”

He also bought the idea of the NRCY designing lightweight tents that can be used by the Brokpas in high altitudes, when they go up to graze their animals. “If the NRCY can design such tents that can easily be transported by the yak herders, the government will be happy to procure and provide these to them at subsidized rates,” Khandu said.

He endorsed Rijiju’s suggestion that the Yak Mela be upgraded to a grand event that would not only create awareness on the scientific way of rearing yaks but also attract tourists from far and wide.

Rijiju had earlier suggested that the one-day mela be converted into “a weeklong event of international standard with a permanent site and infrastructure.” Khandu advised the NRCY authorities to work on the suggestion.

On the issue of tax being levied on the Brokpas for grazing their cattle in others’ land, the CM said that he would raise the issue during the conference of the Monpa Mimang Tshokpa, scheduled to be held in Dirang from Friday, and find a way out.

He also assured to take up the matters of road construction from Lubrang to NGG, maintenance of the road to the NRCY campus, etc, and said he would personally contribute towards the construction of the gonpa in Lubrang village.

Radio sets and blankets were distributed to members of the Brokpa community on the occasion. The mela featured scientists-farmers interaction, yak competitions, critical inputs to yak herders, cultural presentations by yak herders, etc.

Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering, ICAR DDG (Animal Science) Dr BN Tripathi and others were also present on the occasion. (CM’s PR Cell)